Vernon theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested a theft suspect after attempting to evade police by acting as a patron in a local restaurant.

Police responded to a theft in progress just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, from a downtown business in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue. Officers were advised the suspect attempted to take cash from a till, but when confronted by staff, the suspect returned the money to an employee.

The owner of the business then followed the suspect’s direction of travel, providing updates to police. The suspect was found by officers attempting to hide in a booth at Earl’s Restaurant.

RELATED: Vernon RCMP seek help identifying suspect

A Vernon woman, 33, was arrested for theft and transported back to the RCMP detachment. A search of the woman resulted in finding a small pocket knife and drug paraphernalia.

“The RCMP does not recommend putting yourself at risk when an incident like this should occur by attempting to follow or apprehend a suspect. It’s not worth the risk when you don’t know who you are dealing with,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

RELATED: Vernon RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

“This particular business owner was smart to keep a good distance away, but able to give a clear direction of travel and the last known location of the suspect to police.”

The woman was held in custody to appear in court on Jan. 24 on charges relating to theft, obstruction, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a probation order. She was later released from custody with no charge.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parts of Midwest colder than Antarctica during deep freeze
Next story
Provincial cannabis store is set for the Shuswap

Just Posted

Get Outdoors!: Snow sculptures and strange encounters

Part one of two for a segment outdoor enthusiast Roseanne Van Ee’s monthly column

Celebrate Family Day at Kaloya Regional Park

There will be scavenger hunts, hot cocoa and family friendly fun

Vernon senior lacrosse team revived

Vernon Tigers back in Thompson Okanagan Senior League after six-year hiatus

Vernon theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

Vernon park closing for construction

Work continues on Hurlburt Park on the shores of Okanagan Lake, as of Monday, Feb. 4

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Young scallywags in Vernon Winter Carnival spirit

Carnival kicks off Jan. 31

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Play delves into residential school system on Vernon stage

Children of God is March 13

B.C.’s central interior to brace for 15 to 35 centimetres of snow

The national forecaster said that a slow-moving frontal system will spread across the region

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Most Read