Vernon theft suspect arrested posing as restaurant patron

Vernon RCMP arrest woman who allegedly tried to rob store but gave money back when confronted

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP arrested a theft suspect after attempting to evade police by acting as a patron in a local restaurant.

Police responded to a theft in progress just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, from a downtown business in the 3300 block of 30th Avenue. Officers were advised the suspect attempted to take cash from a till, but when confronted by staff, the suspect returned the money to an employee.

The owner of the business then followed the suspect’s direction of travel, providing updates to police. The suspect was found by officers attempting to hide in a booth at Earl’s Restaurant.

A Vernon woman, 33, was arrested for theft and transported back to the RCMP detachment. A search of the woman resulted in finding a small pocket knife and drug paraphernalia.

“The RCMP does not recommend putting yourself at risk when an incident like this should occur by attempting to follow or apprehend a suspect. It’s not worth the risk when you don’t know who you are dealing with,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

“This particular business owner was smart to keep a good distance away, but able to give a clear direction of travel and the last known location of the suspect to police.”

The woman was held in custody to appear in court on Jan. 24 on charges relating to theft, obstruction, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to a probation order. She was later released from custody with no charge.



