Vernon to open Kal Tire Place as cooling centre during heatwave

As part of efforts to combat the high temperatures in the forecast for the next week, the City of Vernon will be opening Kal Tire Place as a cooling centre starting Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning with forecasted daytime highs expected to be between 35 C to 40 C into next week.

Kal Tire Place will be open as a drop-in cooling centre for members of the public to find temporary relief from the heat and access to water.

The concourse and some sections of the seating in Kal Tire Place will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily until the end of the heatwave.

Access to the facility will be available through the main entrance on the east side of the building. In accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, cooling centre attendees will be required to provide their name and contact information for contact tracing, wear masks and continue to practice physical distancing while inside the facility.

Individuals who may be most impacted by this heat event include seniors, children, those with underlying medical conditions and those who do not have access to alternative air-conditioned shelter.

Occupancy will be limited, however, but the City does encourage those who need access to the emergency cooling centre to use the facility.

