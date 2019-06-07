Vernon to repave 27th Street intersections

Construction to take place at intersection of 32nd Avenue June 15 and at the intersection of 30th Avenue June 21

Vernon will be performing construction works on 27th Street at the intersection of 32nd Avenue on Saturday, June 15 and at the intersection of 30th Avenue on Friday, June 21.

In order to maintain site safety and reduce wait times, the majority of works will be done at nighttime hours to avoid high traffic volumes and reduce impact on the surrounding area. Construction will start at 8 p.m. and continue into 12 p.m. the following day. Road closures and detours will be in effect during work hours.

“Although every reasonable effort will be made to minimize the disruption to traffic, motorists should be prepared for minor delays,” wrote city representative in a press release. “We ask that the traveling public to be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control.”

For more information, call 250-549-6757.

