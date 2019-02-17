Vernon to see sunny skies for Family Day

Sunny but cool as Environment Canada calls for wind chill of -9 C Sunday, -13 C Monday

Fishers take to the frozen waters of Monte Lake for ice fishing Sunday, Feb. 17. (Niña Monica Lim photo)

It seems Mother Nature and her snow will be taking the rest of the Family Day weekend as Environment Canada calls for sunny skies Sunday and Monday.

While the sun may shine, the mercury will remain below freezing.

Environment Canada says Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with winds of 30 km/h and a high of -1 C. However, the wind chill will make it feel like -9 C. The temperature will drop to -13 C overnight.

It’s largely the same for Family Day Monday with highs of -3 C and a wind chill of -13 C in the morning before giving way to -5C in the afternoon.

Mother Nature returns to work Tuesday as Environment Canada is calling for snow and a high of -2 C.



