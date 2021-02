One sent to hospital in two-vehicle collision Tuesday

Two vehicles collided at 30th Street and 28th Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, sending one to hospital for precautionary measures. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

Traffic is being detoured around a vehicle incident on 30th Street and 28th Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are on scene of the two-vehicle collision and a BC Ambulance has since left before 1:30 p.m.

One patient was taken to hospital for precautionary measures.

Motorists can expect some delays until emergency crews clear the scene.

