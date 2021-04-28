Vernon traffic slowed by 4-car fender-bender

After-work traffic in Vernon has been disrupted by a multi-vehicle fender-bender near the Sandman Inn Wednesday.
At least four vehicles were involved in the crash at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue. Vernon Fire Rescue Services, RCMP and BC Ambulance were on scene as of 5:30 p.m. April 28.
Both southbound lanes remain open on 32nd St., but northbound the highway has been reduced to a single lane as crews conduct traffic controls around the scene.
No word on injuries has been reported at this time, but the crash appeared to be minor.
