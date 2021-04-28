Vernon traffic slowed by 4-car fender-bender

Traffic flow is faltering in the northbound lane of 32nd Street near the Sandman Inn

A multi-vehicle MVA has slowed traffic along the highway in Vernon near the Sandman Inn Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

After-work traffic in Vernon has been disrupted by a multi-vehicle fender-bender near the Sandman Inn Wednesday.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash at 32nd Street and 42nd Avenue. Vernon Fire Rescue Services, RCMP and BC Ambulance were on scene as of 5:30 p.m. April 28.

Both southbound lanes remain open on 32nd St., but northbound the highway has been reduced to a single lane as crews conduct traffic controls around the scene.

No word on injuries has been reported at this time, but the crash appeared to be minor.

READ MORE: Repairs to damaged Vernon highway expected to run until week’s end

READ MORE: Trio of drunk drivers pulled from Armstrong roads

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Traffic