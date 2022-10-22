Vernon trail furnished with new interpretive signs

Five new signs have been erected along the scenic Grey Canal Trail

Five interpretive signs have been added to Vernon’s Grey Canal Trail. (Submitted photo)

Hikers wandering Vernon’s Grey Canal Trail can now learn more about its fascinating history along the way.

A series of five new interpretive signs have been erected along scenic sections of the trail, holding information about the visionaries who created the gravity-fed irrigation system.

Folks can learn when and how the canal was constructed, while marvelling at how water was transported uphill without pumps.

The signs include archival photos from the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, providing glimpses into the past and bringing the former irrigation canal to life.

The interpretive sign project was initiated by the Ribbons of Green Trail Society. More than 45 per cent of funding for the signs was provided by the Regional District of North Okanagan’s (RDNO) Greater Vernon Trails and Natural Spaces grant. The remaining funds were provided by donations from volunteers.

A pair of local businesses — Tambellini Design Studio and Speed Pro Signs — were hired to create and install the signs.

“The Grey Canal Trail is an iconic trail system which showcases Greater Vernon’s new label of ‘Trail Capital of B.C.,’” said Ingrid Neumann, Ribbons of Green Trails Society director, who was involved with the signs’ creation.

Since 2005 the society has been working to create a continuous public hiking system near the Grey Canal. The 50 km trail would circle the entire valley from Coldstream to Okanagan Lake, though several sections of the trail are yet to be constructed.

“The Regional District of North Okanagan greatly appreciates the volunteer efforts and knowledge the Ribbons of Green Trail Society brought to this project. The stewardship of the trails in Greater Vernon by user groups such as Ribbons of Green really enhances the experience for locals and tourists alike,” said Ian Wilson, general manager of community services with the RDNO.

Check out ribbonsofgreen.ca for more information, maps, directions, history and photos of the Grey Canal Trail.

