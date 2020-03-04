Vernon drivers will be highlighted during the 2020 BC Transit Driver Appreciation Day on March 18, 2020. (BC Transit photo)

Vernon transit drivers to star in appreciation video

Vernonites can say thanks to bus drivers this Transit Driver Appreciation Day with cards

BC Transit will put the spotlight on one of Vernon’s own hard-working drivers this month to mark Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

A series of short videos showcasing some of the province’s dedicated drivers will be released on BC Transit’s YouTube channel and shared across all of the social media platforms starting March 9.

And one of Vernon’s own will star in a short featured video.

Drivers from Squamish and Victoria will also be spotlighted in the short videos that will be released on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram leading up to the big day.

Vernon is also one of 13 communities from across British Columbia participating in the Thank-You card event.

BC Transit will offer its transit customers “Thank You” cards they can share with their bus drivers on Transit Driver Appreciation Day on March 18.

“Transit Driver Appreciation Day is a great opportunity for all of us to celebrate and highlight the hard work and dedication transit drivers showcase every day behind the wheel,” BC Transit’s president and CEO Erinn Pinkerton said.

“Their ability to deliver excellent customer service, commitment to safety and constant professionalism enables us to provide the best transportation solution for our customers across the province.”

BC Transit said for customers wanting to make this appreciation day a bit more special for their favourite drivers, they can use the hashtag #TDAD on social media.

“Customers can also simply thank their transit driver whenever they are exiting the bus,” the company said in a statement.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said whether people are using the bus services to get to school or work or just to run some errands or visit with friends, “they couldn’t do it without transit drivers.

“Please join me in thanking BC Transit drivers who work hard to get us where we need to go,” Trevena said.

Other communities participating in the cards program include Peachland, Campbell River, Bulkley-Nechako Regional District, Smithers, Victoria, Trail, Prince George among many more.

For more information on schedules, routes and service alerts and compliment submissions, visit bctransit.com.

READ MORE: Vernon Transit enjoys stellar year

READ MORE: Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

BC Transit

