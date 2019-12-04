Realtor John Christmas provides a comprehensive list of the biggest and brightest homes in Vernon this Christmas season. (Facebook)

Vernon treated to tour of lights thanks to Realtor

Realtor John Christmas checks his list twice and shares the biggest and best lights in town

It’s a Christmas miracle — a John Christmas miracle.

The Royal Lepage Realtor John Christmas has compiled a comprehensive list of spirited homes that are dripping with lights and Christmas cheer.

“Each year, my family, friends and I pile in the car with our peppermint mochas and Christmas treats to look at Vernon’s best lit houses,” he wrote. “This year, I wanted to share some of our best finds.”

Not only did Christmas include a list of the homes in his blog, he laid it out on an easy-to-navigate Google map.

Although this is the first year Christmas has compiled a thorough list, he said he’s going to make it an annual thing.

But why did it all start?

Christmas noticed that there wasn’t a great Trail of Lights list available to Vernonites, and those that were available would often be a disappointment.

“You’d go to a house and they’d be terrible,” he said.

Christmas, instead, took a different route. He spoke with the homeowners and knew, sometimes in advance, that the homes included on his list were no joke.

“These homeowners that I talked to,” he said. “They are all so passionate about it.”

Christmas said he’s looking toward the future of his Christmas Light Tour and it looks bright. He’s even looking at creating some type of awards for participating homeowners.

Christmas said since the publication of his blog post earlier this week, his Facebook has been “pretty lit” with suggestions of more Vernon homes to add to the evolving tour.

Although “Everyday is Christmas” for this Realtor, according to his marketing materials, he is most looking forward to spending some time with his family this holiday season.

“People just put their stress aside and take that time to enjoy the little things,” he said.

Now, Vernonites can enjoy this little thing in convenience with John Christmas’ Christmas Light Tour.

