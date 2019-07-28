A boil water notice issued for residents in Vernon on Tronson Road from Kin Beach to and including Tavistock continues. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon Tronson Road boil water notice continues

Poor water quality tests result in boil water notice being issued Friday

A boil water notice for customers on Tronson Road in Vernon from Kin Beach to and including Tavistock continues.

The notice was issued Friay by Greater Vernon Water (GVW) in conjunction with Interior Health due to poor water quality results in the water distribution system.

“There has been a sample with total coliform bacteria counts within the distribution system and therefore the utility is advising customers to exercise caution when using the water,” said GVW in a release.

“The disinfection process has been good but possible bacteria counts may be due to lower than normal re-chlorination at Tavistock Reservoir. The utility is responding to this issue by further monitoring and analysis in the area.”

All customers should exercise caution when using the water for consumption purposes, and the following should be boiled for one minute:

Drinking;

Brushing teeth;

Washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw;

Preparing any foods;

Mixing baby formula;

Making beverages or ice.

Customers will be notified as conditions change. If you have any questions about this boil notice, please contact GVW at 250-550-3700 or check out www.rdno.ca.


