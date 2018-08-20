Vernon visitor centre manager to seek council seat

Teresa Durning (with microphone) announces she is seeking a seat on Vernon council come Oct. 20 Monday at Bean To Cup. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

When she arrives at her 39th Avenue office as manager of the Vernon Visitor Centre, Teresa Durning will sit her in car, take a moment and absorb her surroundings.

As she sits behind the wheel, Durning feels motivated, she said, to “action the thoughts of the citizens and, more importantly, to collaborate on issues we all see and feel passionate about.|”

With that, in front of about 25 family and close friends and supporters at Bean to Cup — just three blocks from her office and parking lot — Durning announced she will be seeking a seat on Vernon council in the Oct. 20 municipal election.

“About seven months ago, my mind started pondering ways I could give back, be a voice and to make a difference,” said Durning, who arrived in Vernon with her family from Golden in 2007.

“Not a day goes past I don’t take a moment to be still and appreciate the beauty of my city, the people, the culture, the amazing outdoor adventures and especially the hard work done by so many to make our fabulous city what it is today.”

Calling Vernon “a once sleepy retirement location that has become a destination where people want to live, raise families and do business,” Durning said her adopted home is not without challenges.

“The social issues we are facing have been top of mind for several years running,” she said. “The negative impacts have touched everyone: businesses, residents and property owners alike. It is not the city’s mandate to correct social issues; it is the city’s job to support initiatives that mitigate the impact of some of our social problems. Vernon being open to supportive zoning and partnerships is absolutely essential.”

Durning said Vernon “needs a council with the ability to cooperate with not only other levels of government but with its citizens as well.” She believes she can be a strong advocate for issues concerning the residents.

“My track record of making solid, non-emotional, collaborative decisions will assist council in finding viable long-term solutions to some of Vernon’s toughest issues,” said Durning. “Voting for me is voting for commitment to community. I am confident we will leave this city a better place.”