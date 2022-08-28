Vernon volleyball player earns $5,000 scholarship

The Emily Dahl Foundation and the Community Foundation North Okanagan have announced the recipient of this year’s Sky Volleyball scholarship.

Novah Gardner is the 2022 recipient of the second $5,000 scholarship in memory of Emily Dahl, who died in 2019 at the age of 18.

Gardner, a W.L. Seaton Secondary graduate, has played for the Sky Volleyball Club for six years, manning the middle and right-side positions. She plans to pursue a psychology degree in Victoria while continuing her involvement with volleyball.

“Being involved with Sky Volleyball has taught me leadership skills on and off the court and how to be a team player. My fondest memories are traveling with my team to new places,” Gardner said.

The Emily Dahl Foundation was started as a way to keep the young woman’s spirit of compassion, love, and generosity alive.

“We are all very pleased to be able to ask Novah to carry the torch of compassion and kindness on behalf of Emily Dahl and The Emily Dahl Foundation,” said Jeremy Wilson, president of Sky Volleyball. “It is a great honour, and we are all here to support Novah in her quest.”

Sherman Dahl, the co-founder of the foundation, said: “Cultivating a close, warm-hearted feeling for others automatically puts the mind at ease. It helps remove whatever fears or insecurities we may have and gives us the strength to cope with any obstacles we encounter. It is the principal source of success in life. Since we are not solely material creatures, it is a mistake to place all our hopes for happiness on external development alone. The key is to develop inner peace.”

Leanne Hammond, executive director of the Community Foundation North Okanagan, said it’s an “absolute pleasure” to manage funding for the foundation.

“Knowing Emily’s legacy lives on through Nova and all the young people who will receive this award in the future is an inspiration. We are truly privileged to be connected to this worthy endeavour,” Hammond said.

Brendan Shykora

ScholarshipsVernonVolleyball