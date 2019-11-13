Vernon’s IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s will go Sunday, May 3, 2020, and is planning to expand to North Okanagan and Shuswap communities who use the services in Vernon. New committee members are also being sought. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Walk For Alzheimer’s looks to expand

Annual event slated for May 3, 2020, is also looking for new committee members

Vernon’s Walk For Alzheimer’s is expanding.

The event is growing to include most of the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

“After very successful years in Vernon the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. is looking to expand and grow the walk to include communities which use Vernon for programs and services for people living with dementia as well as their families that are offered through the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.,” said Erik Olesen, going into this third year as event chairperson.

This past year’s walk held at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park had games, barbecue, cupcakes, coffee, treats and much more.

“We had some great local sponsors last year that played a part in helping make the walk a success alongside our National Sponsor IG Wealth Management such as Kal Tire, Vernon Chamber of Commerce, Nixon Wenger, Butcher Boys, The Grounds Guys of Okanagan and Shuswap, Starbucks Highway 97, BC Tree Fruits, Sun-Rype, SilverStar, Schubert Center and 4H Vernon,” Olesen said.

Expanding the outreach of the walk in Vernon comes with some needed help on the committee this year.

“We are always looking for new community members to join and volunteer their time to help make this event a success,” Olesen said.

The committee meets once monthly starting in November then meets twice a month in March and April at the Vernon IG Wealth Management office from 1-3 p.m. on Fridays. If someone wants to join the committee and is unable to attend all meetings, that is not an issue, as long as committee members stay in regular contact with Olesen.

The walk happens in 2020 on Sunday, May 3, at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park at Okanagan College. More information on the event can be found here.

If you are interested in becoming a committee member or want more information please contact Olesen via email at vernonwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org.

