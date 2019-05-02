Vernon war memorial vandalized

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are looking for information on who defaced and removed letters from the B.C. Dragoons War Memorial plaques in Linear Park, along 25th Avenue, sometime on April 17. (RCMP - photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a recent defacing of a Vernon war memorial.

Police were made aware on April 17 that a B.C. Dragoons War Memorial was damaged by the defacing of letters and plaques located in Vernon’s Linear Park, just off 25th Avenue.

“One of our front-line officers attended to the memorial and found numerous letters and plagues missing from the memorial,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “It is such a shame that a person or persons would deface a monument such as this and being the letters and plaques are very hard to remove, a lot of effort was needed to carry out this senseless act.”

Police are asking if anyone has any information in regards to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2019-7883.

READ ALSO: Lumby Cenotaph vandalized

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.

If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.