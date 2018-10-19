Vernon waste pile fire labelled suspicious

A BX area fire Friday morning is being treated as suspicious.
Two fire departments were called to what looked like a slash pile or large bonfire burning at a property on the west side of Pleasant Valley Road north of Butcher Boys, but before Rimer Road.
The original call, at around 6 a.m., went to the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department, who attended the scene. However, the address given to the department was incorrect and the actual location of the fire was, in fact, in Vernon Fire Rescue Services boundary.
BX called and VFRS attended. BX crews were on hand monitoring the fire.
“It appears a demolished structure’s debris pile was lit up and it is suspicious. It’s been turned over to the RCMP,” said Vernon Fire Rescue Services deputy fire chief Scott Hemstad.
There were no injuries and neighbouring structures were not damaged.

