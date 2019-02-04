Vernon water main break repair continues

Pipe broke Sunday afternoon; some areas still without water

City of Vernon road crews continue to repair a water main break that occurred in the BX Sunday afternoon.

A large 12-inch pipe broke in the 6800-block of Herry Road Sunday afternoon.

City communications officer Nick Nilsen said crews hoped to have the break repaired by end of day Monday.

The following areas have been out of water because of the break: starting at the intersection of Macdonald Road and Rimer Road, Rimer Road to Herry Road and down to Pleasant Valley Road and Holbrook Road including offshoots Sanford Road. and Carlton Road.

Related: Water main break disrupts traffic

