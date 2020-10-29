The Kalamalka Lake water source was turned off due increased algae in Kalamalka Lake Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Stock photo)

The Kalamalka Lake water source was turned off due increased algae in Kalamalka Lake Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Stock photo)

Vernon water source shut off due to algae increase

Regional district says the switch from Kal Lake to Duteau Creek water is out of abundance of caution

Greater Vernon Water customers have been switched to a different water source due to an algae increase in Kalamalka Lake.

The switch from the Kalamalka Lake water source to the Duteau Creek source began Oct. 24. The Kal Lake source was turned off the following day.

“The decision to remove the Kalamalka Lake water source is based on unusually high numbers of algae within Kalamalka Lake,” said Tricia Brett, water quality manager for the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO).

The RDNO says the algae levels aren’t high enough to pose a health risk, and the switch between water sources is out of an abundance of caution.

“While the cause of the increase in algae is unknown, it is believed that previous flooding and unusual weather patterns this year likely played a role,” Brett said.

READ MORE: Snow piling up at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain

“These algae blooms are part of the reason GVW is actively seeking filtration on the Kalamalka Lake source,” she added, also mentioning that different forms of filtration are being tested for the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant Pilot Study.

On Wednesday RDNO Communications Officer Ashley Gregerson said most Kalamalka Lake customers would likely be receiving Duteau Creek water by now, following some delay while the water that was already in the system is flushed through.

Boiling water is not effective when algae is present, and while the algae does not pose a health risk, Brett said customers may choose to use in-house filtration system (such as Brita filters) while the switch is taking place, and should start to notice improved water quality soon afterwards.

Customers who are not normally on the Duteau Creek source will notice much softer water with a low alkalinity and pH. The RDNO noted this may be of interest to customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

Staff will continue to monitor water quality and notify customers of any other changes and when the Kalamalka Lake source is turned back on.

READ MORE: North Okanagan district launching new dog licensing program

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Water

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Heater theft leaves Vernon business cold
Next story
Woman sues Starbucks over hot tea spill at Penticton drive-thru

Just Posted

A man was caught on surveillance taking a large outdoor heater from the patio at Intermezzo early morning Wednesday, Oct. 28. (Contributed)
WATCH: Heater theft leaves Vernon business cold

Patio heater stolen from Intermezzo, found trashed

The Kalamalka Lake water source was turned off due increased algae in Kalamalka Lake Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Stock photo)
Vernon water source shut off due to algae increase

Regional district says the switch from Kal Lake to Duteau Creek water is out of abundance of caution

SilverStar Mountain Resort is nominated as one of 20 of North America’s most favourite ski resorts in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2020. Winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)
SilverStar tapped as one of North America’s favourites by USA Today

‘We are so humbled to be nominated,’ says Vernon resort’s communications manager

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and a local Vernon man are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a unique piece of art stolen from Chris Saunders’ Okanagan Landing home Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. (Chris Saunders - Contributed)
Unique work of art stolen from Vernon man’s courtyard

‘Theft and trespass violations are getting out of control in Okanagan Landing’

Cat playing with little gerbil mouse on the table. Russia.
Morning Start: Cats bring humans “presents” because they think we can’t hunt for ourselves

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vince Schnabl looks at the view this October from the Gorge, west of Revelstoke. (Photo by Jon Wichett)
There’s 3 times more snow near Revelstoke than usual

According to 54 years of data from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

Myra Canyon SCARE park is located in Kelowna, British Columbia. (Photo - Twila Amato)
VIDEO: Kelowna scare park cranks up the horror

Open Oct. 29 to Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bear sightings have been reported in a residential area in Summerland in late October. The Conservation Officer Service is urging people to take measures so bears are not drawn to the area (Black Press file photo)
Bear sightings reported from Summerland neighbourhood

Conservation Officer Service urges people not to leave garbage outside

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Melissa Leveque claims that on June 2, 2020 she spilled hot tea on her lap due to negligence on the part of staff at Penticton’s Riverside Starbucks drive-thru. (Google maps photo)
Woman sues Starbucks over hot tea spill at Penticton drive-thru

Melissa Leveque claims she suffered second degree burns, seeking $35,000

Most Read