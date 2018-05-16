Vernon Winter Carnival elects new board

59th annual event is a pirate’s Carnival

As the team gears up for the 59th Vernon Winter Carnival, a new board was elected.

At the Vernon Winter Carnival annual general meeting May 15, the board focused on the successes of Carnival in Wonderland and the future home of the Carnival.

“We are very happy that the City is working with us to help us find a new home,” said chair Deb White. “They have been great and have been in contact with me several times”

There was also an election held for the vacant seats of chair, secretary and treasurer as well as three spots as directors.

The new board of directors for the 59th Vernon Winter Carnival is chair Deb White, vice chair Martin von Holst, secretary Corinne Van de Commenacker, treasurer Brian Langner, directors Collen Heater, Ruth Hoyte, Todd Millar, Laurell Cornell, Annette Timm, Roel Van de Cormmenacker, Paul Cousins and new to the board are Rod Koenig, Carol von Holst, Kirbey Lockhart and Joy Stafford.

“We are so fortunate to have such a great community where people are so willing to be involved. The board has a lot of experience with the past directors however it is always exciting to add new directors as they bring fresh ideas” White said. “We will start meeting in June for preparation of the 59th Carnival. A pirate’s Carnival will be very exciting.”

Related: Pirate theme for 2019 Vernon Winter Carnival

Vernon Winter Carnival extended a thank you to the directors who retired from the board at the meeting: Pat Loehndorf, Mike Smallenberg.

It was an emotional moment last night for the board when long-time Board member, June Rigby, retired from the board after 37 years.

“June is a very integral part of carnival and I don’t know what we are going to do without her, but I do have her phone number. The office will not be the same without her” said White.

