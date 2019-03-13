Representatives from Valley First are presented with the Carnival Spirit Award at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Winter Carnival hands out hardware

Carnival society names its 2019 event winners at special night Tuesday at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

When citizens, businesses and volunteers all get into the spirit of the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, it makes picking winners for the event’s annual awards that much harder.

The event, with its A Pirate’s Carnival theme, saw people dressing and talking like pirates throughout the 10-day event Feb. 1 to 10.

“This year was really tough to judge the winners,” said Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s annual awards function Tuesday at the Schubert Centre.

“Everyone really got into the theme. We received so many positive comments and feedback about the theme.”

The winners are listed below.

VERNON WINTER CARNIVAL 2019 WINNERS:

New Event

Winner – Pirates and Parrots Buffet & Bash;

1st Runner Up – A Night in Ukraine;

Adult Event

Winner – Davy Jones Rocker – MACE;

1st Runner Up – Pirates and Parrots Buffet & Bash;

Family Event

Winner – A Night in Ukraine;

1st Runner Up – Valley First Treasure Hunt;

Junior Event

Winner – Family Pirate Party;

1st Runner Up – Storytelling – Okanagan Regional Library;

Senior Event

Winner – Winter Breakout;

1st Runner Up – Feather Fanciers;

Outdoor Event

Winner – Polar Bear Swim;

1st Runner Up – Restaurant Olympics;

Carnival Cop of the Year – John Fawcett;

jopo/jopette of The Year – Toshie Okada;

Christel Cam Memorial Award – Best Parade Spirit: Filipino Association of Vernon;

Carnival Spirit Award – Valley First

The 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 7 to 16, 2020 with the theme Carnival Remembers the Sixties.

Representatives from the Filipino Association of Vernon are presented with the Christel Cam Memorial Award for Best Parade Spirit at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Toshie Okada (right) is presented with the jopo/jopette of the year award at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

John Fawcett (right) is presented with the Carnival Cop of the Year Award at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Best Outdoor Event at the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival was the Polar Bear Swim, with the award presented at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Best Senior Event at the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival was the Schubert Centre’s Winter Breakout, with the award presented at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Best Junior Event at the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival was the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives’ Family Pirate Party, with the award presented at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Best Junior Event runner-up at the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival was the Okanagan Regional Library’s Story Telling, with the award presented at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Best Family Event runner-up at the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival was the Valley First Treasure Hunt, with the award presented at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Best Adult Event at the 59th annual Vernon Winter Carnival was MACE’s Davy Jones Rocker, with the award presented at the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s Awards Night Tuesday at the Schubert Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Most Read