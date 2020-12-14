Vernon Winter Carnival saddles up for wild west event

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The 61st annual Carnival will go ahead with COVID protocols squarely in place Feb. 5-14, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)

The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival will be a wild time in 2021.

The annual event, with its theme of Carnival of the Wild West, will go ahead in February, whatever the current restrictions from the provincial health officer may be.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society has been working closely with Interior Health to ensure proper COVID-19 protocols are in place for the festival and will continue to do so until the festival is over on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

“Our festival is in a unique situation because we’ve never had just one location for events, it’s made it a bit easier for us to adapt to the ever-changing restrictions,” says Carnival executive director Vicki Proulx.

Although the festival will look different in 2021, many Carnival traditions will carry on, such as the Brochure (available Dec. 22) and the Carnival buttons (available now). Other returning favourite events include:

Best Decorated Contest;

Arrest the Best;

The 61st Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade – (more details to come);

School Poster Contest;

jopo Raffle;

Jam Can Curling.

“The community has been supportive and understands that things may change,” says Proulx. “We ask that as we get closer to Carnival, please check the website regularly for updates. Some events may eventually be added that are not in the brochure, and some details may change. That being said, we do have a great lineup of activities that can go forward under the current PHO restrictions, as well as events waiting in the wings if the restrictions are lifted Jan. 8, 2021.”

Some new exciting features this year include:

1st Vernon Winter Carnival Snowmobile Raffle (Tickets on sale now) Online Auction – Starting Jan. 22, 2021;

Vernon Winter Playground – (more details to come);

Virtual events for all ages including Superhero Parties, Frozen Inspired Tea parties, wine and paint, and cowboy-themed events;

Carnival Amazing Race;

Chocolate Making Classes for all ages;

And tons of contests, including #MyWildWest Photo Contest, The Downtown Gold Rush, Snow at Home

Snow Sculpture Contest, and Celebration of Talent (Virtual Talent Show).

Also, new this year, the Vernon Winter Carnival online shop is now open. Buy all your favourite Vernon Winter Carnival gear online and have it shipped directly where you want it.

Visit vernonwintercarnival.com for more information on events, volunteer opportunities and other ways to get involved.

Tickets for all Vernon Winter Carnival events will go on sale Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

The 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival will run Feb. 5-14, 2021.

