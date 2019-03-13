Vernon Winter Carnival salutes the Sixties

Carnival Remembers the Sixties chosen as theme for 60th annual event, Feb. 7 to 16, 2020

Vernon Winter Carnival directors and sponsors announce Carnival Salutes the 1960s as the theme for the 60th annual Carnival, Feb. 7 to 16, 2020, at the Schubert Centre Tuesday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

It was the decade of flower power. Decade of love. Decade man walked on the moon. Decade of some of the greatest music ever created.

It was the decade the Vernon Winter Carnival was founded.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society announced Tuesday at its annual awards night that Carnival Remembers the 60s will be the theme for the milestone 60th anniversary carnival, Feb. 7 to 16, 2020.

The Carnival will be presented by Valley First.

“Each year the Vernon Winter Carnival theme is picked based on suggestions from the community. We had some fantastic suggestions for the 60th anniversary theme,” said Vicki Proulx, executive director of Vernon Winter Carnival Society.

”We really wanted something special for the diamond jubilee, something that could be fun for all ages and a theme that could help us pay homage to Carnival’s traditions and history.”

Said Carnival chairperson Deb (Scooter) White, still getting around on a mobile scooter as she recovers from breaking bones in both feet prior to the 59th annual event: “Can you imagine it’s the 60th anniversary of Vernon Winter Carnival? The board of directors are excited for this year’s theme. We wanted to ensure that the theme encompassed all ages and we know that we have accomplished that. It’s going to be another exciting Carnival.”

The Carnival theme in 2019 was A Pirate’s Carnival, one of the best themed events in recent memory.

All community businesses and organizations are encouraged to host a Carnival event and join in the fun.

“Our plan is to feature many events from Carnival’s past, so we’d love to speak to anyone who is interested in hosting or sponsoring an event that allows us to showcase 1960s Classic Carnival as well as the entire 60s decade,” said Proulx. “We have a lot of ideas and the more the community gets involved the better the festival will be.”

Event forms for 2020 and sponsorship applications are now available on the Carnival website: vernonwintercarnival.com/info/forms

* There was more good news from the Vernon Winter Carnival Society and the City of Vernon Tuesday night.

The two sides announced the society had signed a five-year lease to stay in its current location, a city-owned building on 35th Avenue beside the Priest Valley Arena and Gymnasium Complex.

The two sides had been in a dispute for nearly a year when the city announced they were evicting Carnival due to safety concerns over the aging building.

“The Carnival is happy about it (lease) and we’re happy about it,” said Coun. Kari Gares, the city’s Carnival liaison. “The carnival will be responsible for maintenance and repairs to the building, and they will be responsible for annual check-ups on the building.”



