Vernon Winter Carnival seeking input at AGM

After the success of this year’s Winter Carnival, the group is looking for the public’s feedback for the 2024 event, at their Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Set to take place on Wednesday, April 26 at the Vernon Winter Carnival Office (3401- 35 Ave) at 6 p.m, the meeting will give the public an opportunity to meet the current board, help vote in new directors and hear how the Winter Carnival is continuing to grow and serve the community.

There is also an opportunity for new members to join the society. If you’d like to be a part of the 64th annual Vernon Winter Carnival, a $2 membership fee is required and can be paid in advance of the AGM online at shop.vernonwintercarnival.com/products/vwc-society-membership.

The 10-day Winter Carnival has been in the city of Vernon since 1961. As a non-profit society, they rely on community support to continue their vision to be leaders in community spirit and engagement, not only during Vernon Winter Carnival but year-round. For more information on Vernon Winter Carnival events, sponsorship or volunteer opportunities, visit vernonwintercarnival.com

