Vernon Winter Carnival mascot jopo conducts The Backyard Band during the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Auxiliary’s 48th annual Special Needs Gala Saturday at Trinity United Church. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Vernon Winter Carnival wraps Sunday

Last day of 59th annual event features fun, frivolity, frost and freezing water

The Vernon Winter Carnival officially walks the plank today (Sunday).

The 59th annual event, with its highly successful A Pirate’s Carnival theme, wraps up Sunday with a number of events, including one moved from Saturday.

The Jopo Swim slated for the Vernon Recreation Complex’s aquatic centre was postponed after a malfunction closed the pool. The free event is scheduled at the pool Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Other events on the final day:

* 48th annual Coca Cola Classic Pee Wee Hockey Tournament, Kal Tire Place North: D Final, 9 a.m., Yellowknife Wolfpack vs California Wave; C Final, 11:30 a.m., Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs vs St. Albert Stars; B Final, 2 p.m., Edmonton Canadians vs Los Angeles Kings; A Final, 4:30 p.m., Vancouver Thunderbirds vs Port Moody Panthers;

* Starting Block 10K Run: 10 a.m. Lavington Elementary School;

* Toonie and a Tin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kal Tire Place. Cost is $2 per person or $5 per family and a tin of food for the food bank;

* Polar Bear Swim, Kal Beach, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (swim is at 1 p.m. sharp!); Cost is $10 person or $25 for family of four;

* Guided Snowshoe Tour, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, 12 p.m. Cost is $20;

* Family Friendly Pool Tournament, 2 p.m. The Green Pub (Village Green Hotel); Admission is free;

* Family Pirate Party, Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person;

* Mother Daughter Princess Tea, Village Green Hotel Ballroom, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sold out; s

Today is also the last day to buy Carnival raffle tickets for a chance at a handful of great prizes. The draws will be made Tuesday.

RELATED: Winter Carnival chili champions crowned

RELATED: Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing


