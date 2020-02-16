Sunday, Feb.16, is your last chance to get a photo with what’s left of the Vernon Winter Carnival Ice Palace outside the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives. The Carnival puts a wrap on its highly popular 60th annual Carnival Remembers the 1960s Sunday. (Erik Olesen Facebook photo)

Vernon Winter Carnivals wraps 60th event Sunday

Lots of events planned for final day of milestone celebration

The flowers in people’s hair are starting to wilt and the Ice Palace is melting away.

Sunday is the final day of the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival its Carnival Remembers the 60s theme.

One of the items brought back for the milestone celebration was the creation of the Ice Palace outside the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, which proved to be a hit with residents.

READ MORE: Ballerina shines in icy photo shoot in Vernon

“If you want your photo with at least the archway and/or windows then you have till 5 p.m. because the rest of the palace will come down after a successful 10 days,” said Carnival director Erik Olesen on his Facebook page Sunday. “Unfortunately the walls weren’t able to last for the final day of Carnival 2020. Check out last day events and enjoy the Family Day weekend.”

Among the events for the final day of Carnival 2020:

* Final day of 49th annual Coca Cola Classic Peewee Hockey Tournament, Kal Tire Place North. 9 a.m., D Final: Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs vs Merritt Centennials; 11:30 a.m., C Final: Kamloops Blazers vs Port Moody Pirates; 2 p.m., B Final: Yellowknife Wolfpack vs Coquitlam Chiefs; 4:30 p.m., A Final: South Okanagan Peewee vs South Delta Storm;

* Starting Block 10 K Run (3 K walk), 10 a.m., Lavington Elementary School;

* Toonie and a Tin, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kal Tire Place; $2 per person ($5 per family) and a tin of food for the food bank;

* Snowshoe Tour to Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre’s Groovy Cabin, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. Cost $25;

* Sherrif’s Jail, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery;

* TKH Kids Club Dance Party, 2-2:45 p.m. (kids 1-4 years-old), 3-4 p.m. (5-9 years-old), City Dance Studio (4411-29th Street), $5 at the door, CASH ONLY;

* Mother-Daughter Princess Tea, 2-4 p.m., Village Green Hotel Ballroom, SOLD OUT;

* Okanagan’s Got Talent, 5-7 p.m., Village Green Hotel’s The Green Pub, admission is free.


carnival

