Vernon’s Sarah Annand has designed the label at right for Twin Sails Brewing, which has made it to the final round for the Best Label Competition for the 2019 Great Okanagan Beer Festival starting May 11 in Kelowna. (Facebook - photo)

Vernon woman designs beer festival label finalist

Sarah Annand’s design for Twin Sails Brewing has made final round of voting in Best Label event

A Vernon woman is hoping for help from her friends, family and social media to win a label design contest.

Sarah Annand has designed a label for Twin Sails Brewing, and that label has made it to the final round of the Great Okanagan Beer Festival 2019 Best Label Competition (#GOBF2019).

Voting, says the festival’s Facebook page, at 6 p.m. Sunday, “ends in about a day.”

Annand is up against a competitor for Cannery Brewing.

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival, presented by the Train Station Pub, runs May 11 in Kelowna. Waterfront Park will become host to 60+ breweries, pouring more than 120+ beers from across the Okanagan, Sea-to-Sky Corridor, all over BC and Canada.

The Great Okanagan Beer Festival is a three-day festival, offering patrons a mix of live music, tap takeovers, food pairings and a beer sampling Main Event pouring for 3,000 beer drinkers on Saturday, May 11th.

The two label finalists’ products will be available to sample.

Follow the festival from first site visit to first pour on Twitter & Instagram @GOBeerFest #GOBF2019 #fortheloveofbeer.


