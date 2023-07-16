Vernon woman going ‘global’ in pageantry

Samantha Sewell will be representing Canada at the Miss Universal Global international pageant

A Vernon business owner will be representing Canada at an international pageant event at the end of July.

Samantha Sewell, who runs and manages Raising Stars Preschool, will be heading to Orlando on July 24 for the Miss Universal Global international pageant. Sewell is a five-time national titleholder of the Canadian event.

Her platform in pageantry is Be Someone’s Hero, not a Bystander.

“With my preschool, I teach children and adults how to stand up and look for the signs of bullying,” she said. “When I was two, I was diagnosed with Apraxia of speech, which was very difficult for me.”

Apraxia is a rare neurological disorder that makes it difficult to create words from thoughts.

“I had to learn how to speak by learning each mouth movement for sounds,” she explained. “I now embrace it and am no longer embarrassed by it.”

Sewell hopes that by competing and winning titles she can show every child out there that regardless of any barriers present, you can still achieve your dreams and make an impact.

Sewel’s preschool that opened last year has a goal of creating a more inclusive start to school for preschool aged children.

The Miss Universal Global pageant emphasizes culture and Sewell plans to display Canadian culture on the pageant stage, as well as the disability culture that she is proud to be a part of.

Sewell will compete in interviews, national costume, evening gown, and casual wear, with scores from those going towards the international crown.

She will also participate in black wear, pink wear, swimsuit, fashion wear, photogenic, and denim wear,which goes towards optional prizes and the title of Super Model.

Peoples Choice voting is now on and the public can vote or share at pageantplanet.com/event/miss-universe-global-2023.

The winner of Peoples choice will be able to donate funds towards a charity of their choice, or their entry next year. Sewell will donate the funds to The Apraxia Foundation if she wins.

