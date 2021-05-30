Vernon’s Risa Pallister has advanced to the semifinals of the Maxim Cover Girl challenge where one winner will be on the cover of the magazine and earn $25,000 US. (Photo submitted)

Vernon woman into semifinals of magazine cover contest

Risa Pallister makes group of 64 with top eight advancing to final round and shot at cover, $25,000 US

The magazine promotes them as the “best of the best in the competition.”

And that would include Vernon’s Risa Pallister, one of 64 semifinalists in a bid to become a Maxim magazine cover girl, win $25,000 US and earn a lavish photoshoot and worldwide recognition.

Pallister, 27, food and beverage manager at The Rise Golf Course, as well as a three-times certified personal trainer, is currently sitting in eighth place in her group of eight. Similar to the quarterfinals, only the group winner advances based on votes.

Voting deadline is 7 p.m. Pacific time Thursday, June 3.

Pallister came from behind in her quarterfinal. She was sitting in fourth place with less than 24 hours to vote but earned enough votes to advance to the semifinals.

Another North Okanagan competitor, Armstrong bookkeeper Tina Bridal, made it to the quarterfinals and was in third place with a day to go in voting. She did not advance.

Both women saw an ad from Maxim magazine to enter a contest to become a cover girl for an issue and win $25,000.

The duo submitted photos and now you can vote on Pallister’s portfolio, available at maximcovergirl.com/2021/risa-pallister.

You can also purchase votes for Pallister, with proceeds going to the Homes for Wounded Warriors charity. Their mission is to raise money to build and remodel handicap-accessible homes to suit the needs of injured veterans.

If she were to win, get on the cover and pocket $25,000, Pallister would save for her first home, continue her education – she’s enrolled in graphic and web design school in Kelowna – and donate to a local women’s charity.

