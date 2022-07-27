The Ontario Provincial Police say a 74-year-old woman from Vernon was killed in a collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle in the Township of Perth East Monday, July 25. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)

Vernon woman killed in Ontario collision

Incident between passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle happened east of Stratford, Ont. July 25

A Vernon woman has been identified as the victim of a motor-vehicle collision in Ontario.

The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a crash on Line 29 at Road 11 in the Township of Perth East, located east of Stratford, Ont., shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time Monday, July 25.

A passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle collided, causing the passenger vehicle to roll.

The woman killed has been identified as Joanne Bell, 74.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing, and members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are assisting Perth County OPP with the investigation.

