Carissa Caron, 50, was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Vernon RCMP)

Carissa Caron, 50, was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating her.

She is described as a 5-foot-4, 128-pound Caucasian woman with brown hair and hazel eyes.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Caron to contact the local police detachment at 250-545-7171 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

