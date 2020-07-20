Marie Richard was last seen July 18 in Vernon. (RCMP photo)

Vernon woman missing

34-year-old not seen since July 18

The public’s help is being sought to find a missing Vernon woman.

Marie Richard, 34, was last seen July 18 and Vernon RCMP are hoping the community can help locate her.

“Since Marie’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Marie remains missing,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Kelly Brett said.

Richard stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 134 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard is urged to contact the local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

Missing woman

Most Read