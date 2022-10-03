Vernon woman missing in Kamloops

Tristen Phillip, 24, last seen in Kamloops Oct. 2 at about 12:45 a.m.; no communication since

Tristen Phillip of Vernon was last seen in Kamloops after 12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, and there has been no known communication since with family and friends. (Contributed)

The Kamloops RCMP Detachment is asking for the public’s help in locating a Vernon woman who was reported missing after being in Kamloops over the weekend.

Tristen Phillip, 24, was last seen at a business in the 300-block of Victoria Street around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 2, and has had no known communication with her friends or family since.

“Her family, friends, and the Kamloops RCMP Detachment are concerned for her well-being and are hoping that Phillip, or someone who has information on where she might be, will contact police as soon as possible,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson.

Phillip is 5-foot-7, 250-pounds, with long, black hair, and blue eyes. She was wearing black pants, a blue flower-patterned blouse, black wedge shoes and had a black purse. Phillip may also have had a denim jacket.

Anybody with an information which may help locate her, including video surveillance or dash camera footage, is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-35306.

Tristen Phillip of Vernon was last seen in Kamloops after 12 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, and there has been no known communication since with family and friends. (Contributed)
