Vernon’s Amanda Shatzko (left) is named one of B.C.’s Top 40 Under 40 business leaders at the recent Business in Vancouver’s 40 Under 40 Awards gala. (Photo submitted)

Vernon woman named one of B.C.’s Top 40 business leaders

Amanda Shatzko, consultant and politician, picked up Business in Vancouver Top 40 selection

Businesswoman. Politician. Writer. Athlete.

Vernon’s Amanda Shatzko was honoured during the 2019 Business in Vancouver’s Forty Under 40 Awards Gala that recognizes the province’s most accomplished business leaders under the age of 40 working in private, public and non-profit sectors.

Five judges reviewed nominations to select the top 40 representing a variety of industries. Nominees stood out from the crowd with achievements in business, experience, innovation, vision, leadership and community involvement.

Shatzko, a former national level-ranked gymnast, runs her own art consulting firm, as is a director and vice-chairperson of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“Whether they were professionals, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, non-profit execs, I was looking for nominees that were committed, had achieved obvious successes and were well-rounded,” stated judge Cameron Burke.

“The BIV Forty Under 40 award winners are leaders and role models who make outstanding contributions to their workplaces and communities. Their accomplishments raise the bar for others in the formative years of their careers, propelling business growth in BC,” William Westeringh, from Fasken (platinum sponsor) wrote. “We know their journey does not end here. In fact, their career-long adventure is just beginning.”

READ MORE: Vernon woman named young global leader

READ MORE: Shatzko named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women

Shatzko, the only awardee to reside in the B.C. Interior, was also recognized as a leader of the economy by judge Kirk LaPointe, vice-president, editorial, of Glacier Media.

“Kirk reached out to me asking if I could contribute op-ed pieces to the magazine as a notable business leader in our economy, whose work is bound to be central to the economic activity of the province,” said Shatzko. “It was a privilege to write about what the next decade could hold.”

You can read about Shatzko’s economic projections at https://biv.com/article/2020/01/outlook-2020-creativity-will-continue-power-bcs-businesses.

And you can see Shatzko’s page among the top-4o here.


