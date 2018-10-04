Amanda Shatzko

Vernon woman named young global leader

Amanda Shatzko is one of world’s top-40 young global leaders chosen by Cultural Diplomacy Platform

A Vernon woman has been recognized as one of the world’s top-40 young global cultural leaders.

Amanda Shatzko was selected from more than 1,000 nominations as a participant in the Global Cultural Leadership Programme by the Cultural Diplomacy Platform.

Shatzko will represent Canada at a gathering in Amsterdam in late October, coming after the Oct. 20 municipal elections, where she is a candidate for Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Area C (BX-Silver Star) director, and the referendum for Greater Vernon voters on whether RDNO should borrow up to $25 million to help pay for a new cultural facility in downtown Vernon.

RELATED: Regional District of North Okanagan candidates declare

In Amsterdam, Shatzko will be developing cross-cultural partnerships and collaborations with selected leaders from Brazil, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, USA, and many European countries.

The goal of the meeting is to be a starting point of a long-term process that will enhance cooperation and co-creation among cultural leaders and the working fields and communities they operate in from their home countries.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Greater Vernon’s Cultural Centre referendum

Regarding the upcoming referendum for the new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, Shatzko is in full support.

“I have a unique opportunity where I will be able to immediately share the news of the facility with cultural leaders from around the world, encouraging them to visit, and establish collaborations, along with the other Canadian sites and programs,” says Shatzko.

“Most tourists and creators from other countries already know about Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto as creative hubs, it’s time to give the Okanagan some recognition,” says Shatzko who is vice-chair of the advisory team at the regional district regarding the Greater Vernon Cultural Plan.

“If the new bylaws are adopted (yes vote at the referendum), we can leverage provincial and federal cultural grants which usually end up going to communities outside of the Interior. That grant money originates from our income tax. It would be good to see that money return to our area, and the only way we can access it is through cultural infrastructure.”

Shatzko’s past ambassador positions include being the BC Arts and Culture Ambassador at the National Culture Congress (2015), Canadian delegate at the National Youth Ambassador Caucus (2017), presenter at the 13th Annual International Arts in Society Conference (2018), and a Canadian delegate at the International Symposium of Cultural Diplomacy at the United Nations headquarters during the General Assembly (2017).

RELATED: Shatzko shows talent on and off the field


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Russia accused of targeting chemical weapons watchdog
Next story
Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

Just Posted

Vernon woman named young global leader

Amanda Shatzko is one of world’s top-40 young global leaders chosen by Cultural Diplomacy Platform

Vernon murder suspect to appear in court today

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 57, will appear at 9 a.m. for arraignment

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

Lack of space driving need for Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

VPAG, GVMA officials say facility will alleviate shortfalls

Vernon mayoral candidates square off

Greater Vernon Chamber, Downtown Vernon Association co-host first public forum of campaign

Vernon RCMP hosted the 2018 Emergency Services Showcase Wednesday

Thousands of kids attended two-hour event in Polson Park.

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Pay drug users for expertise, insight to deal with overdose crisis: B.C. report

The BC Centre for Disease Control released the report Wednesday

Canadian Super Bowl ads could play during NFL championship game

New trade deal could result in resumption of Canadian Super Bowl ads

Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

A powerful earthquake and tsunami killed more than 1,400 people in Indonesia

Russia accused of targeting chemical weapons watchdog

Dutch allegations came as British officials blamed Russia’s GRU for allegedly “brazen” activities worldwide

Ex-rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight set to get 28 years in prison

Court hearing that comes nearly four years after he killed a man with his truck outside a Compton burger stand

Senate gets confidential FBI files on Kavanaugh allegations

The White House said senators had “ample time” to review the report

Disease control warns mushroom pickers against death cap

Pickers should be on look out and report the extremely poisonous mushroom

Most Read