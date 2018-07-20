Vernon woman reports being punched for backpack

Assault in Harwood area Wednesday afternoon under investigation

RCMP are investigating the report of an assault on a woman walking in the Harwood area Wednesday afternoon.

On July 18 at 4:21 a.m., Vernon RCMP received a report of a disturbance in the 4400 block of 25th Street in Vernon.

“Upon attendance, police located a woman who reported being assaulted by two unknown individuals,” said Sgt. Annie Linteau. “The woman was apparently walking through the Harwood Elementary School property when the suspects allegedly tried to grab her backpack. The woman was reportedly punched by one of the individuals and she was then able to get away without the suspects taking her backpack.”

The woman was transported to the hospital to be treated. Vernon RCMP is investigating. A description of the suspects is not available.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Vernon RCMP at 250-838-6818.

