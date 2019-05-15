Vernon woman urges public not to fear bees

Beekeeper encourages anyone who sees a swarm to call her to collect

Dawn Tucker’s first swarm of the year, found in lower East Hill. (Dawn Tucker Facebook photo)

Bees are here to help us, so we should be there to help them, according to bee keeper Dawn Tucker.

Tucker encourages people not to touch or harm a bee swarm if you see one.

“If you see a swarm of bees in your yard message me on fb (Facebook) or call me,” said Tucker in a social media post. “I’ll happily come and collect them.”

Tucker said that without pollination we lose one third of our food.

“We need our pollinators,” said Tucker. “Providing a place where they can thrive is important.”

According to Tucker, bees are a hot commodity for beekeepers, so chances are a beekeeper would be more than happy to pick up a swarm if you find one.

“The biggest thing people need to know is bees are not to be afriad of,” said Tucker. “Bees are there to do a job.”

To have a swarm collected, call Tucker at 250-549-9615.

