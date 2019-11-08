Dawn Bobbie Larson is wanted on three charges related to drug trafficking. (RCMP mugshot)

Vernon woman wanted on drug charges

RCMP asking for public’s help locating Dawn Larson

A Vernon woman, wanted on drug trafficking charges, is being sought by police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Dawn Bobbie Larson, who is wanted on three charges related to drug trafficking.

“Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have made several attempts to locate Larson, however have been unsuccessful,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

Larson, 31, is described as Caucasian standing 175 cm (5’9”) tall, weighing 59 kg (130 lbs) with brown/blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information about Dawn Larson or where she might be, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

