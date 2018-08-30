Vernon working for the weekend coming together

Game On; Rock On; Come Together.

It’s the theme for the big Community Working For The Weekend event to celebrate the grand opening of Kal Tire Place North arena in Vernon Sept. 7, 8 and 9.

The weekend kicks off Friday – Game On – with the Vernon Vipers playing their B.C. Hockey League regular season home opener against the Wenatchee Wild at 7 p.m. at the original Kal Tire Place.

The next night, CFI Productions presents Loverboy and Platinum Blonde – Rock On – at the main arena at 7:30 p.m.

“One of the great features of Kal Tire Place South is the open concourse feel, so it will be an intimate setting with two of Canada’s most prolific bands,” said Calvin Cane of CFI Productions.

There are only a couple of hundred tickets left. Tickets are available through ticketseller.ca or 250-549-SHOW.

Then, on Sunday, the community can Come Together for the grand opening of the city’s newest sports facility, Kal Tire Place North.

Outside the new arena, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., there will be an outdoor market, food vendors and a play area.

Inside, there will be 50+ shinny hockey from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. A Skate with the Vipers will run from 12 to 2 p.m. That will be followed by a series of Come and Try a New Sport events.

Come and try ringette runs from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m.; come and try figure skating goes from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. And come and try speed skating takes the new ice from 5 to 6 p.m.

Over at Kal Tire Place South on Sunday will be a series of free concerts, open to the public, featuring local groups and musicians as CFI Productions will leave the stage behind from Saturday’s concert.

Andrew Johns will be the emcee for the day, with the first talent taking the stage at 11:30 a.m.

Scheduled to perform are Erik Chirkoff, Noble Crew, The Young’Uns, Shawn Lightfoot Band and Proper Man.



