An 18-year-old Vernon woman, Samantha Sewell, was named a 2017 Global Change Leader. (Photo submitted)

Vernon youth recognized globally

Samantha Sewell was named a 2017 Global Change Leader

A Vernon youth is being celebrated for her contribution to the global community.

Samantha Sewell, aged 18, was recently named a 2017 Global Change Leader. Sewell submitted her story to the Change Generation last year in hopes to inspire others to overcome their challenges.

The award celebrates youth who are making a difference worldwide in several different categories. Sewell won the award under the Finding Identity & Strength category.

Sewell, who is also Miss Canada, is a survivor of bullying and has been traveling North America speaking on the subject throughout the past three years. Sewell started a movement called “Be Someone’s Hero, not a Bystander,” for which she won the award.

Born with several speech impediments and told she would never be able to speak the same as everyone else, Sewell was bullied all throughout school. In high school, Sewell realized that bullying was an even bigger problem then she initially realized.

After she was severely bullied by a teacher in Grade 9, she decided she would be part of the solution. Sewell started the movement in Grade 11 when she won her first pageant title. She then began speaking to audiences about her experience and how it took another teacher standing up for her to realize she was not alone.

As Part of winning this award, Sewell was featured in Kelly Lovell’s The Power of YOUth by Kelly Lovell, which featured all 200 selected 2017 Global Change leader award winners.

Sewell hopes to use her Global Change Leader award to speak at more schools about Live Out Loud Charity and the importance of “Be Someone’s Hero, not a Bystander.”

Sewell is also the Candian Ambassador for Live Out Loud Charity and shared her story on stage at Chicago fashion week last November.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OVCMT calling all coaches
Next story
Dozens decry Indigenous injustice outside Penticton’s court

Just Posted

Vernon youth recognized globally

Samantha Sewell was named a 2017 Global Change Leader

Reel Reviews: Boring heroes and comedic kidnappings

We say, “One of these films is worth seeing.”

Injured person airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

One person taken to KGH after suffering an injury tobogganing in Joe Rich area

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Artists run with the ball at Headbones

Headbones Gallery’s exhibition runs March 11 to April 22

Lumby grow facility breaks ground

Phase one of True Leaf campus is expected to be operational by fall 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OVCMT calling all coaches

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy is gearing up for a… Continue reading

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Okanagan students joining March For Our Lives

Penticton students fundraising to join U.S. Gun reform march

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

Most Read