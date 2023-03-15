Vernon Zambonis going electric

Vernon Recreation Services plans to convert two of its Zambonis from propane to electric battery. (City of Vernon - file photo)

A pair of ice cleaners in Vernon will be going electric.

Director of recreation services, Doug Ross, informed Vernon council at its regular meeting Monday, March 13, that two Zambonis will be converted from propane to electric, and that the work will be done on the machines over the summer.

“We will ship them to the Lower Mainland to have them refurbished,” said Ross. “We will have them back in time for the full hockey season.”

Ross is hoping to find some grant opportunities to help pay for the conversions, but in the meantime, council has been asked by staff to fund and expense up to $100,00 for the balance cost of the refurbishing.

The money would come from the Recreation Equipment and Vehicle Replacement Fund.

READ MORE: Vernon to bid on national women’s hockey event

READ MORE: Bronze plaque honours late Vernon councillor

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehicleshockeyVernon