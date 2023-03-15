Vernon Recreation Services plans to convert two of its Zambonis from propane to electric battery. (City of Vernon - file photo)

Vernon Recreation Services plans to convert two of its Zambonis from propane to electric battery. (City of Vernon - file photo)

Vernon Zambonis going electric

Vernon Recreation Services converting two ice cleaners from propane to electric battery

A pair of ice cleaners in Vernon will be going electric.

Director of recreation services, Doug Ross, informed Vernon council at its regular meeting Monday, March 13, that two Zambonis will be converted from propane to electric, and that the work will be done on the machines over the summer.

“We will ship them to the Lower Mainland to have them refurbished,” said Ross. “We will have them back in time for the full hockey season.”

Ross is hoping to find some grant opportunities to help pay for the conversions, but in the meantime, council has been asked by staff to fund and expense up to $100,00 for the balance cost of the refurbishing.

The money would come from the Recreation Equipment and Vehicle Replacement Fund.

READ MORE: Vernon to bid on national women’s hockey event

READ MORE: Bronze plaque honours late Vernon councillor

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehicleshockeyVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No injuries as loaded semi-truck strikes school bus in Princeton
Next story
Washroom sensor trial underway on Vancouver Island to reduce drug poisonings

Just Posted

Infrastructure work from March 20 to 28 will mean the shutdown of the intersection of Buchanan Road and Ricardo Road in Coldstream. (District of Coldstream photo)
Coldstream road slated for water main work

Curtis Sagmoen takes a smoke break during the start of his latest trial Monday, Feb. 10. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New trial for notorious North Okanagan man guilty of crimes against sex workers

Vernon Recreation Services plans to convert two of its Zambonis from propane to electric battery. (City of Vernon - file photo)
Vernon Zambonis going electric

The City of Vernon is topping up some of its reserve funds with unexpended, uncommitted cash from 2022. (File photo)
City of Vernon reserves get $1 million top-up

Pop-up banner image