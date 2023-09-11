Vernon firefighters thwart dumpster fire

The blaze had flames as high as 15 feet on Saturday (Sept. 9) evening

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was quickly able to dispel a fire that was started in a dumpster. (City of Vernon photo)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was quick to dispel a dumpster fire on Saturday (Sept. 9) evening.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., fire personnel were dispatched to a report of a fire beside the building in the 2200 block of 40th Street, with reports of flames as high as 15 feet, and dark black smoke coming from the site.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed two dumpsters were fully involved and the fire was starting to extend to a nearby building.

“The building has commercial units on the bottom floor and residential units on the top,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “Thanks to the good work of the crew, the fire was brought under control quickly and was fully extinguished with minimal damage to the building. A quick and effective response from the first in engine company makes all the difference for this type of incident.”

No residents were displaced and no injuries were reported.

The RCMP also attended the scene. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

READ MORE: Vernon champion swimmer adds more medals to World Juniors count

READ MORE: Anti-Black slur left on school sign in Summerland

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

firefirefighters