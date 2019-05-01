Vernon’s 2020 Budget survey live

The survey is available until May 31.

Vernon’s 2020 Budget survey is live and residents can now access the Engage Vernon site to complete the survey.

This survey is intended to help Mayor and Council understand the public’s priorities on various services provided by the City. The survey is available until May 31.

The 2020 Budget survey includes videos, links and background information on various services to help guide participants throughout the survey. Input from participants will be reviewed by Mayor and Council as part of their budget deliberations.

The Budget survey is the first step in developing the 2020 budget. Complete the survey at engagevernon.ca.

