Vernon’s All Saints Church sets table for less fortunate

The fifth annual Festive Street Lunch will take place at All Saints’ Church hall on 27th Street on Saturday, Dec. 14, between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Anyone in need — young, old or in-between — is warmly invited to come. A turkey dinner with all the trimmings and dessert will be served and there will be entertainment and gifts for all!

Putting on a memorable meal for a 150 people takes a great deal of community effort and co-ordination.

The Saturday Street Lunch is so grateful for this year’s sponsors, Kimberly Fuller and Joshua Lunn of Lake Monster Architects, Bourcet Engineering and the Power Pioneers as well as for the numerous anonymous donations received from the community at large: your generosity makes it possible for us to brighten the day for our guests.

Big thumbs up to the students of Beairsto School for the amazing centre pieces and placemats; we always get lots of great comments about your artwork!

Special thanks go to Charity Van Gameren of Centre Stage Performing Arts Academy for so graciously sharing the hall and decorations! Last, but certainly not least, thank you to all our faithful church and business groups not only for putting on the festive feast with such energy, heart and soul, but for providing Street Lunches, Saturday after Saturday throughout the year.

Merry Christmas to all!