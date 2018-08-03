Vernon’s Bella Vista Road to have sewer work

Work between Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road starts Tuesday

The City of Vernon will be completing sewer construction in Bella Vista Road between Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road starting Tuesday and continuing for several weeks.

The work is part of the Okanagan Landing sewer extension project that started late last year.

Traffic control will be in place during construction. Through traffic will detour to Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road during the road closure.

Local traffic will be able to access the construction area as directed by traffic control personnel.

Previous story
Highway 97 north of Cache Creek reopens to single-lane alternating traffic
Next story
BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

Just Posted

Vernon’s Bella Vista Road to have sewer work

Work between Sunnyview Road and Orchard Hill Road starts Tuesday

BC Wildfire to call in help from other provinces, countries

BC Wildfire Service has reached a Provincial Preparedness Level of 4

Firefighters contain threats as winds rile up Snowy Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Crews and Keremeos Volunteer firefighters work into the early hours to protect Cawston

Hiroshima survivor living in B.C. recounts bombing, 73 years later

Baek Byung Soon was just eight when the bomb hit Japan and is one of the only known survivors living in Canada today.

Vernon golfer to tee it up on Vancouver Island at Canadian Men’s Amateur

Jaden Steinke, 18, among the field beginning play Monday on Vancouver Island.

Taco Thursday: Explore Kelowna’s food truck scene

The Capital News will be featuring food trucks around the city this summer

Dutch tourist dies after falling into B.C. river near waterfall

A woman in her 60s was touring Vancouver Island with her husband when she fell into the river

Back to rubble, some ‘lost everything’ in California fire

A massive Northern California wildfire levelled more than 1,000 homes.

Trump renews attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news’

“Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” Trump asked the crowd.

Toronto receives $11M from feds to deal with spike in asylum seekers

The money was announced in June as part of a $50-million commitment to Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba.

Ottawa Senators sign Mark Stone to a one-year deal worth US$7.35M

The Ottawa Senators avoided arbitration with Mark Stone, signing the winger to a one-year deal Friday.

Open letter from Thompson Okanagan casino workers

‘Many of us, even those who have been with the company for over 10 years, still make $12-13/hour.’

Blue Jays delight Canadian fans with 7-3 win over M’s

Hauschild makes impressive debut for victors in Seattle

Highway 97 north of Cache Creek reopens to single-lane alternating traffic

Loon Lake Road has also reopened.

Most Read