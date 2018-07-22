Tickets are now on sale for the Caetani Centre’s seventh annual A Splash of Red Aug. 23. (Carousel Studios image)

Vernon’s Caetani Centre gears up for Splash of Red fundraiser

Tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the Caetani Centre’s seventh annual A Splash of Red.

“As the Caetani Centre’s largest fundraiser, A Splash of Red has raised over $120,000 to date in support of C3’s journey to becoming an established cultural centre for artists both locally and globally,” the Centre said in a release.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 with an aperitif reception and art viewing, followed by an Italian dinner served family style under the stars complete with wine pairings.

“A live art auction featuring spectacular original works and the drawing of door prizes will bring the evening to a close,” the Centre said.

Related: Splash brings infusion of cash

The ticket price includes an Italian family style four-course meal with appetizers, Prosecco, wine pairings and Grappa.

Suggested attire is one of casual elegance with the colours black, white and red recommended. As the evenings can get quite cool, remember to bring a sweater.

“Your attendance will be helping the Caetani Centre achieve a secure status for future endeavours and all that Sveva Caetani wanted her legacy to stand for,” the Centre said.

“The funds from this year’s event will go towards the long term goal of opening up the Centre to greater community access by the Summer of 2018, and as a heritage site by the Spring of 2019.”

Tickets are available for $125 through www.caetani.org.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire continues to hold at 400 hectares

Just Posted

Vernon’s Caetani Centre gears up for Splash of Red fundraiser

Tickets now on sale

Charges pending after accident cuts power in Lumby

A single vehicle accident cut power to 1,905 Whitevale and Lumby residents Saturday, July 21

UPDATE: Sentencing hearing set for Coldstream standoff defendant

Kelly Blake Torvik will appear in Vernon Law Courts July 24 for sentencing

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Vernon

Extent of injuries not yet known following motorcycle in ditch on Commonage Road Sunday, July 22

Okanagan Wildfires: An afternoon update on wildfires and evacuations

A Sunday afternoon look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

All-Indigenous teams break new ground, making BC Games history

This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire continues to hold at 400 hectares

Crews are working to extinguish hot spots

Canada to resettle dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria

There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops

Francesco Molinari wins British Open at Carnoustie

It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian

Government sets full-time salary range for Justin Trudeau’s nanny

At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week

Mediation talks break off in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU have no new date set for mediation

Firefighters working to construct control lines in West Kelowna wildfire

Crews continue to work to control the wildfire

ZONE 2: Okanagan twins bring ultimate competition to the BC Games

Brothers Connor and Holden Berrisford are each other’s main motivators

Most Read