Vernon’s chief administrative officer retiring after decade of service

Will Pearce’s last day in the office will be Dec. 9

Vernon’s chief administrative officer is packing it in after a decade of service.

Will Pearce joined the city as CAO in 2012, serving three councils. His last day in the office will be Dec. 9.

“On behalf of city council, I wish to thank Mr. Pearce for his leadership and commitment to Vernon and congratulate him on a municipal career that has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Mayor Victor Cumming.

“On a daily basis, he demonstrates an unwavering commitment to excellence in public service, meaningful leadership, and a sound approach to sustainable community development and management. He has thoughtfully guided the city and three different councils through several significant milestones and challenging issues to help ensure the organization is in a sound financial position, effectively and efficiently serving the needs of our citizens and businesses, and is appropriately prepared for continued community growth.

“The work that Mr. Pearce has done over the last decade alongside his team of directors, managers and city staff, has set Vernon in a position where many of its activities are nationally recognized.”

Cumming said that while Pearce prefers to work in the background, his knowledge and dedication to the community has left an “indelible mark” on city operations.

READ MORE: Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day

READ MORE: Former councillor looks to crack Spallumcheen incumbents

Brendan Shykora

CityVernon