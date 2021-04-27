The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)

Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

The Chelsea Estate property, which many locals had their eyes on for a potential park expansion, has been sold.

It’s not clear whether the 234 acres along Okanagan Lake was purchased by a public or private buyer; on Tuesday (April 27) the listing real estate agent could only comment that the conditions on the sale have been removed, but the deal has not yet closed.

The Chelsea Estate lands generated widespread local interest last year when an online petition requesting the province to purchase the lands to expand the neighbouring Ellison Provincial Park garnered more than 20,000 signatures.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce also got behind the idea.

“Just as the creation of Fintry and Kekuli Bay provincial parks in the last 30 years have contributed to the Okanagan’s economy and lifestyle, we believe strongly that the addition of the 234 acres to Ellison Provincial Park will provide a legacy for future generations,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said in July 2020.

The City of Vernon has confirmed it is not involved in the sale at all.

The Morning Star has reached out to BC Parks for more information on the sale, which will be shared as it becomes available.

