Bob Davison is the eldest of three generations of Davison farmers still working. (Rebekah Beck/For the Morning Star)

Vernon’s Davison Orchards gets project funding

The government has provided funding for a project at Davison Orchards

A research project at Vernon’s Davison Orchards is getting a financial boost.

The orchard has received $128,000 for a project side-by-side comparison of the effectiveness of hail netting to protect crops. This project looks to demonstrate the value of hail netting in reducing crop losses from sun scald and hail.

“Recent studies have indicated that hail netting is an effective way to increase fruit quality and we are excited to see how it will perform in the North Okanagan,” said Kevin Shaw with the orchard. “The funding from the Canadian Agriculture Partnership has enabled us to take on this project and remain progressive in our orchard and the way we farm.”

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the Davison family grows five types of tree fruits with more than 20 varieties of apples on 20 acres of land.

Related: Davison Orchards celebrates 85 years

Related: Watch as the orchard opens for the season

BCfresh, a Delta-based fresh vegetable provider, is receiving over $99,000 to adapt a tool to reduce the bruising of table beets during harvest and handling. The project is underway on six farms using Produce QC, an adaptation of Spudsmart technology. The table beet samples have been collected and are being monitored for quality issues during the storage period.

If successful, the technology will help the sector become more competitive by eliminating hundreds of thousands of dollars in spoilage-related losses.

“Our government is committed to supporting agricultural innovation in British Columbia and across Canada. These investments will generate new knowledge, technologies and tools our farmers and ranchers can use to be more competitive and keep growing their businesses, while creating good jobs for the middle class,” said Lawrence MacAulay, federal minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two Paris police officers guilty of raping Canadian tourist: reports
Next story
Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Just Posted

Anonymous $770k gift for Vernon hospital foundation

Largest gift for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Vernon skiers blaze down course

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Vernon Ski Club hosts speed camp races, resulting in great efforts

Vernon’s Davison Orchards gets project funding

The government has provided funding for a project at Davison Orchards

At Random: Kim’s Convenience more than just a sitcom

Kim’s Convenience airs on CBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and is available to stream through CBC Gem

RCMP surround Vernon home after reported assault

Investigators believe the assault was a targeted act and three individuals remain in custody.

Sadok brings taste of Ukraine to Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival event celebrates with Ukrainian dinner and dance

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Former BC First Nations chief pleads guilty to assault

Victim said she has had suicidal thoughts and nightmares since the incident

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Vernon Vortex speedy in Kamloops

Speed skating club members have great results at annual Coyote Cup meet

Most Read