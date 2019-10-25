Vernon’s downtown potty problematic

The toilets won’t flush in Vernon’s new downtown bathroom facility on the corner of 30th Avenue and 35th Street.

“A mechanical issue has been identified with the flush valve of the downtown washroom and crews are currently working on a fix,” City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said.

“This is the first major closure since opening on Oct. 7,” she said.

But the city can’t confirm a time or date of when the single-stall stainless steel loo will re-open.

The facility, inspired by the Portland Loo, was installed to deter vandalism to other sites .

“The city identified a need to add a washroom to the area, which can be used by all community members,” sustainability manager Laurie Cordell said.

The unit has a graffiti-resistant coating and open slats at the top and bottom of the single-stall washroom allows police to ensure there is only one person inside at a time.

Upon its installation, the toilet was scheduled to be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but only a few weeks into its operation, the facility was being closed at 8 p.m.

The 8 p.m. closure was problematic to Coun. Dalvir Nahal, she said during a regular council meeting on Oct. 15.

“I thought the purpose was so we didn’t have people defecating on business owners’ properties,” Nahal said. “Doesn’t closing it at 8 p.m. defeat that purpose?”

— with Roger Knox files

