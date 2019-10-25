Vernon’s downtown potty problematic

The state-of-the-art toilet serving downtown closed for repairs

The toilets won’t flush in Vernon’s new downtown bathroom facility on the corner of 30th Avenue and 35th Street.

“A mechanical issue has been identified with the flush valve of the downtown washroom and crews are currently working on a fix,” City of Vernon communications manager Christy Poirier said.

“This is the first major closure since opening on Oct. 7,” she said.

But the city can’t confirm a time or date of when the single-stall stainless steel loo will re-open.

The facility, inspired by the Portland Loo, was installed to deter vandalism to other sites .

“The city identified a need to add a washroom to the area, which can be used by all community members,” sustainability manager Laurie Cordell said.

The unit has a graffiti-resistant coating and open slats at the top and bottom of the single-stall washroom allows police to ensure there is only one person inside at a time.

Upon its installation, the toilet was scheduled to be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., but only a few weeks into its operation, the facility was being closed at 8 p.m.

The 8 p.m. closure was problematic to Coun. Dalvir Nahal, she said during a regular council meeting on Oct. 15.

“I thought the purpose was so we didn’t have people defecating on business owners’ properties,” Nahal said. “Doesn’t closing it at 8 p.m. defeat that purpose?”

with Roger Knox files

READ MORE: State of the art loo installed in Vernon

READ MORE: City of Vernon cuts downtown loo hours

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change
Next story
Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Just Posted

Vernon’s downtown potty problematic

The state-of-the-art toilet serving downtown closed for repairs

Gift card program pumps up local Vernon business

One card, multiple stores: Local Gift Card can be used at various shops around town

Strong winds to reach 80 km/h across the Okanagan

Meanwhile, snowfall warnings are in effect in parts of B.C.’s north

Any traffic re-routing option through Enderby would hurt business: shop owner

Hwy. 97A carries more than 12,000 vehicles a day, 17,000 in the summer through Enderby

Children championed by Vernon talent show

NONA Child Development Centre fundraiser taking auditions

Possible to hold socially conservative views and be prime minister: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he knows his future is not guaranteed

LETTER: Anti-pipeline people need to get facts straight

There are risks involved with everything, but pipeline pros outweigh cons

Greta Thunberg to join growing crowd at climate change rally in Vancouver

Climate activist, 16, to speak in Vancouver Friday

Summerland author’s books will be featured at show in Penticton

Glen Witter has published novels under pen name of C. Edgar North

Farmers, landowners invited to land-linking workshop in the Okanagan

Young Agrarians of the Okanagan host the event in Kelowna Nov. 2

No crude, but still rude: BC Hydro survey reveals conflict at electric vehicle charging stations

Almost a quarter of electric vehicle owners said they’ve gotten in an argument at a charging station

‘It’s terrifying’: B.C. teen leads effort to fight climate change

Fifteen teenagers are suing government for violating their right to life, liberty and security of the person

LETTER: Help needed for homeless problem

Homeless population was an election issue

In the news: Licence plate fights and a letter hailing tennis star Bianca Andreescu

Climate change lawsuit filed in Canada as climate strike takes place in Vancouver

Most Read