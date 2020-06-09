Vernon’s downtown Salvation Army store to close doors

The Salvation Army is closing its thrift store located at 3102 29th Avenue in Vernon June 9, 2020. (Google Maps)

The downtown Salvation Army is closing its doors after 32 years, but its 24 Street location is preparing to reopen its doors in two weeks.

“The decision to close the store did not come easily and we are deeply saddened,” Lt. Stefan Reid said about the 29 Avenue location. “Several factors played into our decision, but at the end of the day, it boiled down to finances.

“We simply cannot afford to keep operating two stores while serving the community effectively,” Reid said.

COVID-19 has slowed foot traffic and changes in the local economy due to the pandemic have resulted in significant drops in revenue.

The Salvation Army team will now shift its attention and efforts to its main store located at 5400 24 St., which is set to reopen June 22.

“Right now, our focus is going to be our team,” Reid said. “We need to ensure they are taken care of, because they’ve served this community diligently for years. We will also continue to focus on improving operations in our main store so we can continue to serve those in the community who need our help.”

The Salvation Army has operated in Vernon for 114 years and today, the Army operates several programs and services, including a food bank, clothing support, personal counselling, spiritual services and others.

“I would like to thank the community for years of dedicated patronage and support,” Reid said. “We can only do the work we do because of their ongoing support.

“While this is a sad occasion, we can look to the future with optimism because we are going to continue to operate and serve this great community.”

READ MORE: SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

READ MORE: Youth smash lights with skateboards at Vernon business

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.