The outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over, effective Feb. 16, 2021 following 70 cases including nine deaths since the outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

The first long-term care home to report a COVID-19 outbreak has been given a clean bill of health.

Interior Health has declared the outbreak over at Heritage Square in Vernon.

“I want to thank the staff for their commitment and dedication and everyone in the community for their support,” Interior Health CEO and president Susan Brown said. “Despite the challenges, staff continue to provide the best possible care. On behalf of Interior Health, I extend our condolences to the families of the loved ones who have passed away during the outbreak.”

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident. The outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020 at Heritage Square.

READ MORE: Vernon care home sees COVID-19 outbreak

“I’m happy we are able to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “With the first dose of vaccinations complete at our long-term and assisted living facilities, we are able to better protect some of our most vulnerable people.”

There were 70 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at Heritage Square: 47 resident and 23 staff. Sadly, nine residents passed away due to their illness.

There were six active cases reported at the facility Friday. Feb. 12.

Sunday, Feb. 14 also marked one year since the virus was first discovered in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: Valentine’s marks one-year since COVID-19 reached Interior Health

READ MORE: Positive case at Coldstream school

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusseniors housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All First Nations on reserve to be vaccinated by end of March: First Nations Health Authority
Next story
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Just Posted

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)
Vernon Aquatic Centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room caused by maintenance contractor sinks operation temporarily

The outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over, effective Feb. 16, 2021 following 70 cases including nine deaths since the outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

Teresa Sanders, left, and Gabi Dubland, right, celebrate reaching 100,000 plastics saved at FILL Vernon’s Refill Store. (Photo contributed)
Zeroes speak volumes for Okanagan businesses

Owners of FILL Refill shops in Vernon and Kelowna have saved, collectively, 110,000 plastics

Youngbin Kim skates the puck down Okanagan Lake while playing hockey with some friends Friday afternoon off Kin Beach. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Ice skaters flock to North Okanagan lakes, one falls through

Warning issued to all that they may be out on thin ice

The City of Armstrong approved the rezoning of a parcel of land near the Nor-Val Arena from park and open space to residential medium density Jan. 25, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Petition penned to reverse Armstrong rezoning decision

Rezoned parcel near arena could see up to 80 new affordable housing units

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)
Another 40-plus-storey tower proposed for downtown Kelowna

Plans for another sky-high residential building were submitted to the city last week

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton council shoots down controversial rezoning request for 300 home development

Council voted unanimously against moving to forward with the process

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Okanagan Lake is the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton housing project would ruin Naramata Bench, says group

‘The Naramata Bench is special and a lot of us want to keep it that way’

Mountie Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for a sexual assault charge. (File photo)
Rape allegation levied against Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Chad Lincoln Vance is on trial for sexually assaulting a woman in Kelowna in 2015

(Black Press Media file)
Key to keeping doctors from private health care is a strong B.C. Medicare: UBC prof

Quebec’s example could provide a guideline for B.C.

Most Read